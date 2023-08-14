RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 926,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,966. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

