RB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. 823,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

