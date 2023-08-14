Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,451 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $85,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. 334,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

