Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $122.26 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $122,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.50. 3,423,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.