Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $47.40. 621,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

