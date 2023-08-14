Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $72.99 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of American Water Works worth $72,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 449,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.94.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

