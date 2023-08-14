Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,227 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 3.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $105,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 344,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,868. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.91%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.