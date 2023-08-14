Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.28. 1,289,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

