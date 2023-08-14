Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

8/3/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $232.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $281.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $256.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00.

7/10/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $210.00.

6/22/2023 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $238.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

