Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

