ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1,894.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

