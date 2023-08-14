Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $282.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.32 and a 200-day moving average of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

