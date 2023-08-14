Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.8 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

RNECF opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.