Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Repsol Price Performance

REPYY opened at $15.39 on Monday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

