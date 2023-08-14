Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

