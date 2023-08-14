Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

PD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. 161,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.87. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,093,628. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

