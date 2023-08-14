Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 616,307 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of VLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. 143,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

