Resolute Advisors LLC Takes $611,000 Position in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Satellogic comprises about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Satellogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Stock Down 0.1 %

SATL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 11,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,663. Satellogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

