Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 286,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,414. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

