Reverence Capital Partners L.P. Sells 863,768 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Reverence Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital comprises about 56.6% of Reverence Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 6.84% of Victory Capital worth $135,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 58,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

