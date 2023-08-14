ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
RWLK opened at $0.70 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
