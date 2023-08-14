ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

RWLK opened at $0.70 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 81,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $133,583 and sold 60,090 shares valued at $38,254. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

