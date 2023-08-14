RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RF Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

