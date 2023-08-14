Richard Wagner Sells 2,628 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. 24,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,667. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $601.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

