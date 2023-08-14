Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys 155 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.09. 85,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,209. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

