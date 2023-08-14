Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys 4,047 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278,638 shares of company stock worth $95,600,016. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 285,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,176. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

