Richelieu Gestion PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Trading Up 0.7 %

RUN traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,754,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,803. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

