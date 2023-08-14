Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Salesforce comprises about 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,371. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

