Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases 14,564 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.40. 8,154,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,041,318. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

