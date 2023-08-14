Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases 15,841 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,751. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.