Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.34. 443,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,711. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

