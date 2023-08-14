Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,824. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.