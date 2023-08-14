Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,347,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Vale by 24,177.5% in the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after buying an additional 3,125,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vale by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after buying an additional 2,762,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. 5,434,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521,855. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

