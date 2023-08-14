Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 8,515 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.44.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

