Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 90,628 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,628 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 615,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

