Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,516 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

