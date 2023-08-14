RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,980,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 44,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. RLX Technology has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares during the last quarter.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.