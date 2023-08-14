Robert W. Baird Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARHS. Bank of America raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.