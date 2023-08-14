Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up 1.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

RBLX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 5,846,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,182. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,650. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

