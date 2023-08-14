Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $52,165,650. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $25,522,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

