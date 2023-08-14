Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.59.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

