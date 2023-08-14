Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$70.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Stock Down 14.5 %

About Calian Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130. Calian Group has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

