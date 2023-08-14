Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.80. 70,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,969. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$23.24 and a 1-year high of C$30.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

