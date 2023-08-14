Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $94.39. 199,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

