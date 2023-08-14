Royal Bank of Canada Raises VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

VerticalScope Trading Down 2.0 %

About VerticalScope

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.52.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

