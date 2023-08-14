RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Friday. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

EENEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.48) to GBX 870 ($11.12) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 940 ($12.01) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.05) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

