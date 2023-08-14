RTC Group (LON:RTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60), with a volume of 15006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.91. The company has a market cap of £6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,420.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

