Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.01. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 28,675 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 2.5 %

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.