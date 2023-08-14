Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.36.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.11. 86,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.41. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.53 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

