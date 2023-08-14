Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.25

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.25 and last traded at C$38.99, with a volume of 13451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

