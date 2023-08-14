Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sabre Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SABRP opened at $81.69 on Monday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

Sabre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

About Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

