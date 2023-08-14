Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sabre Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SABRP opened at $81.69 on Monday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
